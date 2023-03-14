Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – President William Ruto has announced that his economic recovery strategy has stabilized the economy.

Speaking during an interdenominational thanksgiving service at Kirubia Stadium, Chuka, Tharaka Nithi County, Ruto said the government has reversed bad economic policies by former President Uhuru Kenyatta that had put the country in great danger.

“I am very happy that today the country is on sound footing and we are now well prepared to take it to the next level,” the Head of State said.

This comes even as the prices of basic commodities have remained high with hustlers literally struggling to survive.

At the same time, Ruto noted that he would work with leaders from across the political divide to advance the country’s development agenda and to make the Bottom-Up Transformation Agenda a reality.

“We agreed that we will put more money in agriculture because we want to use the sector to ensure citizens have money in their pockets,” he said.

