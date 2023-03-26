Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 26, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has reportedly contracted a Luthuli Avenue-based businessman to make attire resembling Azimio’s Movement for the Defence of Democracy (MDD).

According to Alai, the attires will be distributed to goons hired by Gachagua to pose as Azimio supporters during the demos.

The goons have been instructed to cause disruptions and harm people to taint Raila’s name and subsequently give the International Criminal Court (ICC) enough grounds to charge Azimio leaders with crimes against humanity.

“One printer on the 4th floor of Kakai House, Luthuli Avenue has been tasked by Rigathi Gachagua and his minions to make MDD-like attire he can use to cause violence during Maandamano. Printer Kulundu, stop what you are doing. You plus Rigathi Gachagua will go to JAIL,” Alai tweeted.

On Thursday, Raila claimed that a section of the Kenya Kwanza leaders was plotting to disrupt peaceful protests called by the opposition.

Raila alleged that Gachagua convened a meeting at his Karen residence on Tuesday night with the aim of disrupting the anti-government protests seeking electoral and economic reforms.

He said the meeting was attended by National Assembly Majority leader Kimani Ichung’wah and Kiharu Member of Parliament (MP) Ndindi Nyoro.

According to Raila, the night meeting was also attended by several youth invited by Gachagua with the aim of causing violence during protests scheduled for Monday and Thursday next week.

“Rigathi Gachagua convened a meeting at his residence in Karen, in attendance were Kimani Ichung’wah and Ndindi Nyoro, they invited several youths from different parts of the country to that meeting and that meeting turned out to be a strategy session to plan to counter the demonstrators on Monday,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.