Monday, March 6, 2023 – Comedian Chris Rock has berated Meghan Markle in his new stand-up special Saturday night over her now infamous interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During the interview, Markle, 41, told Winfrey how she felt isolated from the other members of the royal family, claiming they were being racist against her and even sharing a story about how one senior member of the family questioned how dark-skinned her baby would be.

But in his live stand-up show, Selective Outrage, Rock slammed the Duchess of Sussex for her claims of racism, saying she was instead just dealing with internal family drama and noting that she won the ‘light-skinned lottery.’

He also claimed that ‘even black people want to know how brown’ her child would be.

During his two-and-a-half hour stand-up special, Rock went on a rant about people who are trying to portray themselves as victims when he mentioned Markle.

‘Like who is this girl Meghan Markle? Seems like a nice lady, just complaining,’ he began. ‘Like didn’t she hit the light-skinned lottery?’

Rock then took aim at comments she made during a sit-down interview with Oprah last year.

“They’re so racist, they’re so racist,”‘ Rock mocked the Duchess, noting: ‘Some of that s*** she went through was not racism. It was just some in-law s***.

‘Sometimes it’s just some in-law s*** because she’s complaining, I’m like “What the f*** is she talking about?”

“Oprah, they’re so racist they wanted to know how brown the baby was going to be”,’ he again mocked Markle. ‘I’m like, “That’s not racist, because even black people want to know how brown the baby going to be”

‘S*** we check behind the ears – that’s a scientific test because you’ve got to know what kind of black child you going to get,’ he joked comparing black skin on a scale from basketball stars Stephen Curry to Draymond Green.

Still, he insisted: ‘I know what she’s going through, I know what Meghan Markle’s going through.

‘I know her dilemma: Black girl trying to be accepted by her white in-laws. Oh it’s hard. It’s so hard, it’s very hard – but it ain’t as hard as a white girl trying to be accepted by her black in-laws. Now that s*** is really hard.

‘Meghan Markle, I know the dilemma. I’m like, “If you black and you wanted to be accepted by your white in-laws then you need to marry a Kardashian because they accept everybody.”‘