Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – Sandra Iheuwa has taken to Instagram to show off her new man.

The businesswoman, who shares a child with Ubi Franklin and another with businessman Steve Thompson, is now dating “Hapuya Like that” singer, Morachi.

They have been dating for four months now.

Sandra went on a trip to South Africa with Morachi and she posted a video from their trip online.

In the caption, she called him her “sweet Americana” and thanked him for letting her be herself and not judging her.

This comes a year after Sandra’s marriage to Steve Thompson crashed just months after their wedding.

Sandra and Steve married on August 12, 2021, and by Jan. 10, 2022, he revealed he has sent her packing, less than 5 months after their wedding.

Just last week, Sandra called out Steve for going to court to report that she is in South Africa with a man.

Watch a video of Sandra and her man below.