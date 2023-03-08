Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – Eriata Ese has shared a throwback photo to show how much she has changed.

The former Big Brother reality star also shared a current clip of herself to show the difference.

She wrote: “Thank God for the glow up.”