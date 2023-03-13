Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 13, 2023 – Tems is trending on Twitter over the “view-blocking” dress she wore to the 2023 Oscars.

The award-winning singer looked gorgeous in her Lever Couture SS23 with a huge head piece that blocked the view of those sitting behind her.

Videos shared online show people sitting behind Tems struggling to look over her dress just to get a glimpse of the stage.

Viewers have now taken to Twitter to react to Tems’ outfit, with many calling her “rude” and “selfish”.

