Thursday March 23, 2023 – Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine has reportedly been locked away in a room for safety after being savagely beaten in a gym sauna.

Sources told TMZ he would have faced an even more brutal beatdown if it weren’t for the quick-thinking gym staff that rushed in to get him to safety after he was ambushed in a sauna.

It was also learnt that he frequented the gym in the past without any issues. He’s normally in there for about 20 minutes and sticks to the StairMaster, minding his business.

Sources told the publication that if Tekashi is ever approached or recognized, most of the interactions are peaceful and he’s usually accommodating and willing to pose with fans.

Despite snitching on his gang members to get released early in a federal case, the consensus thus far is that he did nothing wrong and didn’t deserve the attack.