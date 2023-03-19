Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday March 19, 2023 – American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was booted from a baseball stadium in Miami on Friday night, March 17, after drinking too much booze and causing a ruckus.

A source told Page Six that the 26-year-old rapper was removed from his section for disturbing fans. The source said;

“He was heavily intoxicated and interrupting other guests’ experience.

“He was drunk, he was inebriated and he was out of control. There were a lot of families there last night and he was bothering people.”

Tekashi, who is of Mexican descent, was at LoanDepot Park for Mexico’s game against Puerto Rico for the World Baseball Classic.

In a video posted on social media, the “Trollz” rapper could be seen standing up and blocking other fans’ view as he obnoxiously waved his large flag and pulled on the net. He also appeared to be losing his balance and falling over from drinking too much in a separate clip shared on Instagram.