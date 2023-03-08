Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – Michael Jackson’s nephew, Taj Jackson has called out Chris Rock for decades of harassment about his family following his Selective Outrage comedy special on Netflix.

During the comedy special, Rock had a lot to say about Megan Markle, Will Smith, and many more. Rock also made a joke comparing Michael Jackson to R. Kelly, and that didn’t sit well with Jackson’s nephew.

A jury acquitted Michael Jackson of child molestation charges in 2005. R. Kelly was found guilty of sex trafficking and child pornography charges in two different jurisdictions between 2021 and 2022.

Taj Jackson, the nephew of Michael Jackson, addressed Chris Rock’s joke about his deceased family member. The King of Pop died in 2009 from a reported drug overdose.

“Chris Rock has used my family as punching bags for his entire career. Yet I am supposed to feel bad for him getting slapped and humiliated on the Oscars,” tweeted Taj Jackson.

The 3T member added, “After seeing a new clip of him attacking my dead uncle in the first minutes of his ‘Retaliation-I’m still relevant’ special, I have 3 things to say.”

He continued, “1. What did my family ever do to you to warrant these decades of harassment and your constant bullying [disguised] as jokes? 2. Just because you were bullied early on in life doesn’t give you the excuse to bully others now. 3. Thank you, Will Smith.”

After seeing a new clip of him attacking my dead uncle in the first minutes of his “Retaliation-I’m still relevant ”special,… https://t.co/r8dNZUZ5fr — Taj Jackson (@tajjackson3) March 6, 2023