Saturday, March 25, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga may be forced to abandon his weekly protests against the government of President William Ruto over the high cost of living.

This is after it emerged that most Kenyans do not support his demos which often turn ugly.

According to a new opinion poll by TIFA, 64% of Kenyans are opposed to Raila’s anti-government demonstrations. Only 36% of Kenyans support Baba’s demos.

Among the Azimio supporters, only 56% expressed support for these protests.

According to the polls, only 16% of Kenyans believe such demonstrations can achieve their ultimate goal of removing President William Ruto’s government, though three times as many Azimio supporters hold this view as do those of Kenya Kwanza (29% versus 9%).

The TIFA polls come even as Raila has promised the mother of all demonstrations come Monday whose aim is to force Ruto out of power for failing to fulfill his campaign pledge of lowering the cost of living and refusing to open the IEBC servers.

