Friday March 31, 2023 – The three men linked to the assault of rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine have been arrested by the police.

Recall that three men assaulted the rapper earlier this month while he was in the sauna at an LA Fitness in South Florida. Surveillance video showed them making a beeline for him as soon as they entered the gym.

A rep for the Palm Beach Sheriff Office told TMZ that detectives rounded up Rafael Medina, Jr., Octavious Medina and Anthony Maldonado for assaulting and robbing the New York rapper.

The suspects were being booked Thursday evening March 30, and processed into a county jail. It’s unclear if the suspects have any connection with the gang members Tekashi snitched on in a federal court.