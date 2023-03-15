Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 15, 2023 – Surgery-addicted model, Mary Magdalene has unveiled her breast reduction after one of her 38J implants burst and left her with a uniboob.

Earlier this week, the Mexican-born model, 30, showed off her smaller chest after having her size-38J breast implants removed when one of them burst, leaving her with a ‘uniboob’.

Magdalene is planning to have her botched lip and cheek fillers dissolved next as she continues her journey back to natural beauty.

Sharing her new look with her 212,000 followers on Instagram, Mary gushed: ‘I love it!’

She added: ‘I have had huge implants for so long so it was a scary change but I am so happy with it. Shopping is fun now cuz I can fit in cute tops.’

Despite taking out her breast implants, Mary still has her buttocks implants, which she’s enhanced multiples times with everything from multiple BBL procedures to getting illegal silicone injections. The model is also expected to downsize her derriere.

Last month, the 30-year-old told fans that her dangerous addiction to plastic surgery had almost killed her and also ruined her financially.

Mary, who was recovering in the hospital after her breast reduction, said she was ‘super happy’ with the results of her downgrade so far and was feeling much better without 38J breast implants weighing her down.

My back feels awesome,’ she said. ‘Clothes fit unreal and when I’m talking to people they aren’t just staring at my tits.’

She added: ‘My goal is to just tone things down to a point that when I speak people will see me, not my surgeries.’