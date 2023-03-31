Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday March 30, 2023 – A South African pastor, prophetess Jeslynn, has advised women to support and stand with their husbands no matter what.

“Wives support and stand with your husband

No matter what it takes, whether He is wrong or right, whether he is drunk or sober.

He is your head biblically

He is the head of the family

Don’t run away” she wrote in a Facebook group on Wednesday, March 29.

