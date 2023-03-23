Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 22, 2023 – Brazilian supermodel, Gisele Bundchen has broken her silence about her divorce from NFL star, Tom Brady, describing the split as the ‘death of her dream.’

Speaking to Vanity Fair for an interview to accompany a stunning cover shoot for the magazine’s April issue, Gisele, 42, described the speculation surrounding her split from Tom, 45, as ‘very hurtful’, while insisting that she has only ever ‘wanted all his dreams to come true’.

‘Listen, I have always cheered for him, and I would continue forever,’ she said. ‘If there’s one person I want to be the happiest in the world, it’s him, believe me. I want him to achieve and to conquer. I want all his dreams to come true. That’s what I want, really, from the bottom of my heart.’

While vehemently denying that her divorce had anything to do with Tom’s decision to U-turn on his retirement from the NFL, Gisele who added that the split has been ‘like a death and a rebirth’ – said that the reason behind their split after 13 years of marriage was much more innocent, claiming that the pair simply ‘grew apart’ and realized that they wanted ‘different things’.

‘Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart,’ she said. ‘When I was 26 years old and he was 29 years old, we met, we wanted a family, we wanted things together.

‘As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. It just means that in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance.’

The supermodel, whose fashion career has seen a massive resurgence since her split from Tom – also furiously shut down any suggestion that she is ‘against football’, saying that she ‘loved’ watching her former husband on the field.

She even spoke out to defend his lackluster final season with the Buccaneers, appearing to blame for their losses on Tom’s teammates, saying: ‘It’s a team sport and you can’t play alone. I think he did great under the circumstances. I mean, he had no offensive line.’

Tom and Gisele finalized their divorce on October 28 last year, calling time on their marriage with a gushing public announcement shared on social media.

The NFL star wrote: ‘In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together.’

Tom and Gisele’s announcement of their split came after weeks of speculation that their marriage was on the rocks with many rumors suggesting that the tension between the pair was caused by the NFL player’s shock decision to reverse his retirement plans and return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for another season.

Since the split, Gisele has been linked with two men – first, her jiujitsu instructor Joaquim Valente and then Elle Macpherson’s billionaire ex-husband Jeffrey Soffer – however she insists that she is not dating either person.

‘I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything,’ she said.