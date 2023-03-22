Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 22, 2023 – Udinese has rewarded striker Isaac Success with a new one-year contract following his impressive for the Italian club.

Success extended his contract with the Bianconeri until 2025, with an option for the following season. The new agreement also provides for an option to extend for a further year until 30 June 2026.

The Friulian club declared: “Udinese Calcio is pleased to announce the extension of Isaac Success’s contract until 30 June 2025.

“The new agreement also includes an option for an extension of a further year until 30 June 2026.

“Thus, the Nigerian striker will continue to be a cornerstone of the team for at least another two seasons with 6 assists in the league.”

The 27-year-old linked up with the Zebras from Sky Bet Championship club, Watford in August 2021.

Success has scored twice in 37 league appearances for the club.

The former Golden Eaglets star once had stints in Spain with Granada and Malaga.