Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday, March 25, 2023 – Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwour alias Jalang’o has advised Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to stop wasting his time on demonstrations with the hope that he will unseat President William Ruto, saying that will never happen.

Speaking during an interview, Jalang’o said it will not be easy for Raila to unseat Ruto even in 2027, because he has never lost an election.

The comedian-turned-politician said for Raila to defeat William Ruto, he does not only need to change his tactics but also start preparing early enough.

“Defeating President William Ruto in 2027 will not be easy. I urge mzee Raila Odinga to change tactics; whether he will vie for the presidency or nominate someone else.”

“It’s good to start preparing as early as now. As you know, Ruto has never lost an election,” he said.

This comes even though political analysts claim that Ruto has already started his 2027 campaign.

Ruto has been meeting Opposition leaders, including those who lost in the 2022 elections, as he plans on his re-election bid in 2027.

And what has even worried Raila is that Ruto is bulldozing his way to constituting a friendly IEBC ahead of 2027.

The Kenyan DAILY POST