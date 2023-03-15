Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 15, 2023 – Kimilili Member of Parliament, Didmus Barasa, has urged Azimio One Kenya party leader, Raila Odinga, to stop misusing Kenyan youths by urging them to participate in his planned mass action on March 20th.

Raila has been asking Kenyans to travel to Nairobi on Monday next week where they will hold a mass action to compel President William Ruto’s Government to lower the cost of living.

Sharing his thoughts on social media on Wednesday, Barasa who is a close ally of President Ruto urged Raila Odinga to sober up and stop misusing Kenyans to fight for his stomach.

The lawmaker further urged Raila Odinga that Kenya is bigger than an individual and he should start accepting that Ruto won the August 9th Presidential election in a free and fair manner.

“Stop using innocent Kenyans to fight for your own selfish interests.”

“Kenya is bigger than individuals and you should accept the reality and move on,” Barasa said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST