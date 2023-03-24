Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 24, 2023 – President William Ruto has warned Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to stop terrorizing innocent Kenyans with his demonstrations.

Speaking during his tour of Kisii County, the visibly angry Ruto dared Raila to man up and face him personally instead of destroying businesses and the economy in general with his demos.

The Head of State argued that Raila’s call for protests was a disturbance to the citizens and argued that the Monday, March 20, mass action left hawkers, mama mboga, and boda boda riders unable to work.

“Touts did not work on Monday as well as traders, boda bodas, and kiosk owners. What are you asking them? If you have a problem, face me. Stop disturbing citizens.”

“Let me ask you (citizens), the person who competed with him is me. Why is he disturbing mama mboga? Stop disturbing the citizens, if you have a problem, come face me. I defeated you,” he posed.

According to the President, Raila should bring his complaints to him directly and not harass Kenyans who he claimed were busy working on their businesses.

“Stop the arrogance and contempt of ordinary people. Why are you disturbing mama mbogas. What are you asking them? I am the one you ran against. If you have an issue, you face me. stop going to harass ordinary people,” the Head of State added.

On Tuesday, March 21, Raila declared that the nationwide protests will be on every Monday and Thursday beginning Monday, March 27 due to public demand.

