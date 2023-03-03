Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, March 3, 2023 – Former Mukurweini Member of Parliament, Kabando Wa Kabando, has told off President William Ruto after he announced that cooking gas will start retailing from Sh 300 from July 2023.

Ruto, who spoke on Thursday at the re-launch of the Women Enterprise Fund at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC), said his government will make sure that the gas which costs Sh 2800 currently will reduce to Sh 300 from July.

“Among the 70% of Kenyans who use firewood and charcoal, 99% of them are women and in order to reduce the gas prices we will, the gas cylinders you buy will move from Ksh.2800 to Ksh.300 or Ksh.500 from the month of July,” Ruto said.

However, Kabando, a former University of Nairobi student leader, urged Ruto to stop lying and instead start subsidizing basic commodities and stop playing populist politics with the lives of Kenyans.

“Rais Ruto should either introduce subsidies on essential commodities to benefit all citizens or simply anchor conducive public policies for market forces to favour wananchi. This gas competition is good, even overdue. But let’s not play palace populism to suffering citizens,” Kabando wrote on his Twitter page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST