Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – This lady, Nnenna, has warned women to stop greeting other people’s husbands.

Nnenna, who is married, gave the warning after a Facebook user narrated how a woman on her street warned her to stay away from her husband though she only greets the man.

“Stop greeting people’s husbands. Even me self I no like any woman close to my husband. Nah serious warning go end am. They all know me,” she wrote.