Friday, March 24, 2023 – President William Ruto has urged Azimio One Kenya leader, Raila Odinga, not to tell him to open Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) servers.

Speaking on Friday in Kegogi, Kisii County, the President said Raila should look for IEBC servers at their offices instead of asking him to open them.

“Nataka kumwambia bwana kitendaliwili wachana kusumbua wakenya. Kama ako na shida na whistle blower na serve atafute mahali server iko,” Ruto said.

Ruto was responding to calls from the Azimio side to have IEBC servers opened for an audit.

On Thursday, Raila and his allies said all they want is the truth about what happened during the August 9 2022 polls.

The Opposition has also been calling on Ruto to lower the cost of living and also halt the IEBC Commissioners’ hiring process.

They also want to resign and hand over the presidency to Raila, whom they claim should be the rightful holder of the office.

Raila insists the victory of the August 2022 presidential contest was stolen from him, with the help of former IEBC chairman Wafula Chebukati.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.