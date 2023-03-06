Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 6, 2023 – State House has reportedly gone back to the drawing board after Azimio Leader Raila Odinga changed tact to force President William Ruto out of power.

Speaking in Kisumu County on Saturday while attending the burial of Luo Council of Elders Chairman Willis Opiyo, Raila unveiled a whole new strategy to mount pressure on Ruto’s government.

Whereas in the past the coalition’s top leadership was tasked with organizing mass rallies, the responsibility was shifted to ODM county officials.

Raila tasked the ODM officials at county levels to ensure that the whole country partakes in the mass rallies.

He further revealed that he will give a new direction on the route of mass rallies on Wednesday, March 8, when his 14-day ultimatum to Ruto elapses.

“There was a dispute about the outcome of the August 9, 2022, general elections and we went to the Supreme Court to challenge that.

“Unfortunately, the courts were not truthful but now we know the truth on how the elections were bungled,” Raila told the mourners.

To address that, Raila directed the party’s county officials to mobilize supporters across the country as they wait for his signal on March 8.

“In four days, I will tell you the way forward. I will come and tell you the route that we will take.

“We cannot go to 2027 general elections with the current IEBC,” he revealed one of the agendas of the mass rally.

