Sunday, March 12, 2023 – Popular South African Amapiano artist, Costa Titch has sadly passed away after collapsing on stage.
The 27-year-old reportedly had a seizure and collapsed on stage while performing at the Ultra music concert at Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg today Saturday, March 11th.
The “Big Flexa” crooner had shared a poster on his Instagram page advertising the event Just 11 hours ago.
Costa entered the entertainment industry as a dancer, but over time he transformed and became a rapper/singer.
He recently got signed to Akon’s music label.
May his soul Rest In Peace, Amen.
Watch moment Costa collapsed while performing on stage via the link below
