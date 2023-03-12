Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday, March 12, 2023 – Popular South African Amapiano artist, Costa Titch has sadly passed away after collapsing on stage.

The 27-year-old reportedly had a seizure and collapsed on stage while performing at the Ultra music concert at Expo Centre in Nasrec, Johannesburg today Saturday, March 11th.

The “Big Flexa” crooner had shared a poster on his Instagram page advertising the event Just 11 hours ago.

Costa entered the entertainment industry as a dancer, but over time he transformed and became a rapper/singer.

He recently got signed to Akon’s music label.

May his soul Rest In Peace, Amen.

Watch moment Costa collapsed while performing on stage via the link below