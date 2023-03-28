Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday March 28, 2023 – A 35-year-old medical doctor, Mphikeleli Shikwambana, allegedly killed his wife, Dr. Tshimangadzo Muofhe,32, and then turned the gun on himself in Polokwane, South Africa.

Shikwambana was attached to the Donald Frazer Hospital in Thohoyandou while his wife was also a doctor at the Provincial Hospital in Polokwane.

Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo, in a statement said the bodies of the deceased were found by a family member at the Thornhill Estate in Polokwane on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Mojapelo said preliminary investigations revealed that the couple had a fight earlier in the day and in the afternoon.

“The Police in Polokwane have opened cases of murder and inquest following an incident in which a 35-year-old Doctor attached to Donald Frazer hospital in Thohoyandou shot and killed his 32-year-old wife, also a Doctor attached to the Provincial Hospital in Polokwane. The incident happened at Thornhill Estate in Polokwane yesterday, Monday 27 March 2023,” he stated.

“The bodies of the deceased were reportedly found by a family member who arrived from Vhembe in the afternoon and the Police were then called.

“Preliminary Police investigations revealed that the couple had a fight earlier in the day and the afternoon, the woman was then allegedly shot dead by her husband who thereafter turned the gun on himself,”

‘The motive for the incident is unknown at this stage but domestic violence cannot be ruled out.

“The Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe urged people experiencing domestic challenges to seek assistance and resolve their issues instead of resorting to taking lives.” he added.

The Limpopo Health Department in a statement issued on Tuesday, mourned the tragic passing of its medical doctors.

Health MEC Dr. Phophi Ramathuba and acting HOD, Dr Dombo, who were on the scene with the families of the deceased, have described their death as an immense loss to the department.

“This is a sad day for me and the entire department. We are devastated. Losing such hardworking, dedicated, and promising young people is a blow for us as the department,” MEC Ramathuba said.

‘Dr. Mphikeleli Shikwambana, prior his permanent appointment, he served for two years as an Acting Clinical Manager for Donald Fraser Hospital where he managed to turn the hospital around from leading in maternal death in the Vhembe district to recording zero during that tenure and he continued sustaining his excellent performance in clinical governance leading to us giving him the responsibility to act as the overall head of the institution at the beginning of this month

“On the other hand his wife Dr. Tshimangadzo Muofhe will be missed by her colleagues and patients in the Obstetrics and Gynaecology department of Pietersburg hospital for her dedication and commitment when it comes to protecting pregnant women and their unborn children.

“Death has once more stolen the best amongst us and on behalf of the department of health we send our deepest and heartfelt condolences to the families, friends, colleagues and patients of the deceased, and may their departed souls rest in peace.”