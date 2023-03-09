Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, March 9, 2023 – Former NBA star Shawn Kemp was arrested on Wednesday, March 8, following an alleged drive-by shooting in Washington.

Tacoma Police Department said an altercation between drivers of two cars broke out around 2pm which resulted in shots being fired in a shopping mall parking lot. One car fled the scene and a gun was recovered. No injuries were reported.

53-year-old Kemp, a six-time All-Star was booked for felony drive-by shooting at 5:58 PM and is still in custody at the Pierce County Jail, according to records.

The drive-by shooting which is a class B felony, carries up to a 10-year prison sentence.

Kemp was previously arrested on two drug-related incidents in 2005 and 2006. He has since ventured into the cannabis industry, opening a dispensary in 2020.

Kemp a.k.a Reign Man was the 17th overall pick in the 1989 NBA Draft and played for the Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers, Portland Trail Blazers and Orlando Magic over the course of his 14-year career, averaging 14 points and eight rebounds a game.