Sunday, March 12, 2023 – Big Brother star, Ka3na, has called out ‘DM beggars’ for refusing to do something meaningful to change their circumstances.

“All these dm beggars need to chill! How about you ask How Are You First? So I can also tell you about my life history. Some of us are going through worse things but the difference is what we choose to do about the situation,” the mother of one wrote.

“Sending random messages to people’s DMs is never the solution. That way you reduce yourself to the mercy of others. You could be wealthier that but you rather accept your circumstances and settle for less than you deserve,” she added.