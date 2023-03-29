Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday March 29, 2023 – Superstar Formula One Car racer, Lewis Hamilton has admitted he struggles keeping up with he sport sometimes.

The seven-time world champion struggled to compete with Max Verstappen last season and his woes looked to have carried over to this campaign, leading to doubts about his future with Mercedes with boss Toto Wolff expressing concerns over the 2023 Mercedes car and Hamilton’s future.

However, while his future at Mercedes is uncertain, Hamilton has reassured fans he plans to keep on fighting and that they should too.

The Formula One legend wrote on Instagram;

‘Some days I feel like stopping. When I start to feel this way I dig deep and remember I’m on a mission.

‘Whether you realise it or not, you’re on a mission too. We’re all chasing something.

‘Some dream or goal that will make us better people, make our lives more fulfilling, and make us proud of ourselves.

‘Some days it’ll feel impossible to get there, but it’s not. We can get it. We will get it.

‘I know you’re with me, I feel the love and support and just know I’m sending it back to you tenfold. We got this.’

Hamilton finished fifth at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix earlier this month and was 31 seconds off the pace of race winner Sergio Perez in the Red Bull.

He was also fifth in the season’s opening race in Bahrain, crossing the line well behind rival Verstappen.