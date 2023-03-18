Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday, March 18, 2023 – Flashy Instagram socialite Haentel Wanjiru may be soon be crossing borders to look for a white man after Senate speaker Amason Kingi dumped her for allegedly cheating.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Haentel sent a cryptic message through a photo and manifested that her next relationship may be with a white man.

She is probably fed up with African men after Kingi humiliated her.

Word has it that he repossessed a car that he had bought for her after they broke up.

The former Governor has been funding her lavish lifestyle and since their relationship ended, she no longer travels outside the country for expensive vacation trips.

She is busy hawking clothes online to make ends meet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST