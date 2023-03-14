Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – A young Kenyan lady caused drama in a rented apartment after she found her boyfriend locked inside his house with an unidentified lady.

She camped outside her boyfriend’s house and started weeping uncontrollably after he refused to open the door.

The lady who had visited her boyfriend left her shoes outside the house and when the aggrieved lady visited announced, she was shocked to find out that her boyfriend was locked inside his house with another woman.

She repeatedly knocked at the door but there was no response.

A nosy neighbour could be heard in the video trying to calm down the lady but she insisted that she won’t leave the premises unless her boyfriend opens the house.

“I must know who is in the house with him,” she said as tears trickled down her cheeks.

