Thursday March 16, 2023 – The insecurity situation in the North Rift is getting worse by the day despite heightened security operations to flush out bandits.

Yesterday, bandits staged another daring attack, killing one person and stealing 200 livestock in Gakir, Baringo County.

Locals who spoke to the press intimated that the deceased was searching for his livestock when he encountered the bandits and was killed on the spot.

At the same time, 200 livestock were also stolen.

The residents intimated that despite obeying Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki’s orders to vacate, the bandits continued to follow them to their new residential places.

They pointed out that once the bandits got wind of a police operation, they would vacate their hideout and follow the locals to their new residence.

“We are fearful.”

“When they (bandits) get wind of police attacks, they come to these sides where we reside.”

“When we go to our farms, we find them waiting for us.”

“They begin demanding water and food.”

“If you decline, they forcefully take our belongings,” one of the locals stated.

Another resident based in Laikipia urged the Government to restore peace once and for all for the sake of their children.

She added that previous attempts have been curtailed by the bandits.

“Kindly, tell us whether this issue can be solved once and for all.”

“Kindly, intervene in this situation for our children’s sake.”

“This is because we don’t have anywhere else to go.

“The attacks have left us confused as we don’t have a clear destination,” she noted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST