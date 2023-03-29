Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday March 29, 2023 – Singer Zlatan has shared lovely family photos as his son, Shiloh, turns three years old today March 29.

He posted photos of himself, his woman, Davita, and their son, Shiloh on his Instagram page with the caption;

“Your presence is the greatest gift we’ve ever received.

We thank God every day for you.

Happy birthday, our dear son SHILOH.

You are the absolute best son any parent could ever hope for.

We pray God continues to bless you and keep.

May you be a blessing to your generation like you’ve been a blessing to us”

