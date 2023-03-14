Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – Singer Tems has reacted to the backlash that trailed the view-blocking outfit she wore to the Oscars.

The “Lift Me Up” co-songwriter caused a stir with the enormousness and perceived enormity of her Oscars gown. Specifically when glimpses of her seated mid-row in the Dolby Theatre set off spectators who sympathized with those who sat behind the view-obstructing garment.

The singer’s cloud-like gown, which included a voluminous arc that went over and behind her head, was made by L.A.-based Ukrainian design house Lever Couture and styled by Dunsin Wright. The dress was showcased during fashion week in Tokyo last September and made a splash when Tems graced the champagne-colored carpet at Sunday’s Oscars in Hollywood.

While the show-stopping piece landed the 27-year-old on several best-dressed lists, it also took on a life of its own on social media, where the discourse focused on how it adversely affected Oscars attendees. Indeed, Tems was visible in several aerial shots inside the theater and when cameras panned across the room to show the audience.

The discourse has been an assortment of sartorial praise, light-hearted memes and allegations of disrespect.

Reacting the criticism that trailed the outfit, Tems shared photos of her in same outfit with the caption “oops”. It also came with a blush emoji.