Tuesday March 28, 2023 – American singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift has become the first living recording artist to have seven albums charting in the top 40 of the Billboard 200 at the same time.

Swift’s seven albums are currently charting for the week of April 1, the outlet reported Monday. In addition to that feat, her newest album, Midnights, is now ranked third on the chart.

The singer is the second artist and first living individual to have seven albums in the top 40 all at once, the first being Whitney Houston.

The late singer achieved the same level of success following Whitney’s death in 2012.

Coming in behind Midnights, which peaked at the number one spot after its October release, is Swift’s 2019 album Lover at number 13, and Folklore and 1989 have landed at 13th and 14th place, respectively.

In 22nd place is the 2021 re-recording of her 2012 record Lover, and her more recent albums Reputation and Evermore currently stand at number 26 and 31.

The hitmaker also has two albums ranked under the previous seven, with Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and Speak Now landing at numbers 52 and 69.

Swift previously had ten albums ranked on the Billboard 200 Chart for the first time in her career last month.

At the time, her record Lover: Live From Paris, which was released this past Valentine’s Day, had come in at number 58.

The singer is currently in the middle of her long-awaited Eras Tour, which kicked off in Glendale, Arizona earlier this month.