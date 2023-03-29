Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>
Wednesday March 29, 2023 – Singer Raoul John Njeng-Njeng aka Skales and his wife, Precious, have welcomed a baby girl.
The couple welcomed their bundle of joy on Tuesday, March 28.
The excited father shared a lovely photo of their baby’s fingers on his Instastories.
