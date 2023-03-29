Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday March 29, 2023 – Singer Raoul John Njeng-Njeng aka Skales and his wife, Precious, have welcomed a baby girl.

The couple welcomed their bundle of joy on Tuesday, March 28.

The excited father shared a lovely photo of their baby’s fingers on his Instastories.

See below

