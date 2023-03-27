Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday March 27, 2023 – Grimes has revealed that she changed the name of her daughter she shares with tech billionaire Elon Musk to a question.

The 35-year-old musician revealed on Twitter that her youngest child is now being called either Y, Why, or ?.

The Genesis singer- whose real name is Claire said 15-month-old Exa Dark Sideræl’s name has been shortened.

“She’s Y now, or “Why?” or just “?” (But the government won’t recognize that). curiosity, the eternal question, .. and such,” Grimes wrote on Twitter.

Grimes made the revelation after sharing a rare photograph of the child in a red onesie with green hair alongside an image of herself in a matching get-up on Sunday, March 26.

She said that while she and Musk typically do not share images of their daughter to protect her privacy, she posted this image as the child looked “fairly unrecognizable” in it.

The pair’s daughter was born via surrogate in December 2021, which Grimes accidentally revealed in a Vanity Fair profile after the writer heard the baby’s cries in the background.

The on-and-off couple were first reported to have broken up in September 2021, and Grimes said in March 2022 that the pair had broken up again.

Grimes and Musk are no strangers to controversy over their children’s names. Their first son, born in 2020, was initially named X Æ A-12, but this was later tweaked to X Æ A-Xii. California law forbids the use of numbers in a legal name.

The child goes by the nickname X.