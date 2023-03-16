Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Thursday, March 16, 2023 – Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Secretary General, Edwin Sifuna, has defended miscreants who caused a scene in Kisumu where the Communications Authority of Kenya (CAK) was holding an event on Wednesday.

The group of rowdy men and women made its way to the Jaramogi Oginga Sports Complex where the CAK was hosting the consumer rights day fete.

On reaching there, they reportedly vandalised CAK property and stole some items, taking away food that had been prepared for the attendees and organisers.

Speaking about the matter during a Senate plenary, the Nairobi Senator found no fault in the protesters’ show of rowdiness.

According to Sifuna, the group was comprised of hungry people who would not let any chance for free food pass.

“How insensitive do you have to be to throw a feast in front of a starving people? A hungry man is a very angry man!,” Sifuna said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST