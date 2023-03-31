Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, March 31, 2023 – A concerned Kenyan identified as Beverlyn Kwamboka has shared a video of goons breaking into a supermarket in Tassia Estate, Nairobi, and stealing goods of unknown value on Thursday during the Azimio protest.

The army of goons descended on Magic Square Building and stole goods worth millions of shillings before escaping toward Soweto and Mihango slums.

The protestors also went near Bee Centre along Manyanja Road and broke into shops and stole goods and equipment worth millions of shillings.

The unruly mob was beating police officers who were attempting to spoil their unlawful party.

Here is the video of the goons raiding a supermarket in Tassia on Thursday after police tear-gassed Azimio leaders who were attempting to enter Jacaranda Grounds in Embakasi East constituency.

Magic Square building ya Tassia hata waliifungua juzi tu not even 5 months na biashara zilifagiliwa Jana💔😭



Video courtesy : Uvrage1 pic.twitter.com/ziPEqXsQ7Q — Bevalyne Kwamboka (@bevalynekwambo3) March 31, 2023

The Kenyan DAILY POST