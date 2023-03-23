Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday, 23 March 2023 – Renowned journalist Abuga Makori has shared fresh details concerning the brutal murder of Mr. Edward Morema Nyagechi and his wife Ms. Grace Mong’ina, who were allegedly murdered by unknown assailants on the night of March 21, 2023.

The US-based Kenyan couple was murdered at their home in Nyamakoroto in Nyamira County.

It is now emerging that a close family member of the deceased couple may have planned the murder.

Read Abuga’s heart-wrenching thread on Twitter.

