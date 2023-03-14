Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 14, 2023 – CCTV footage has emerged showing the frightening moment when two thugs riding on a motorbike accosted some family members at night and robbed them of their items.

The victims were waiting for the gate to be opened outside their rented house in Mwihoko when the gang struck.

One of the thugs quickly alighted from the motorbike and accosted the victims at gunpoint before his accomplice joined him.

Shocked by the turn of events, the victims surrendered.

The ruthless thugs robbed them of their items and then escaped after accomplishing their mission.

Watch the footage.

