Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – It is now emerging that the goons who invaded retired President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands Farm along the Eastern bypass were hired by politicians.

Plans to raid the Kenyatta property were mooted last Friday and firmed up by Sunday evening.

Two MPs, a former governor, and a popular Kiambu musician are among those who reportedly played lead roles in mobilising the gang last Friday when the plot to counter Monday’s demonstrations was hatched.

The youths were recruited from Kiambu and Nairobi.

They were ferried from Ruiru, Githurai 45, and Gatundu South in Kiambu as well as Ruai, Kayole, and Mathare in Nairobi.

According to a security officer, some of the tree cuts from Northlands farm were traced to a timber yard owned by former Embakasi West MP George Theuri.

Theuri is believed to be among the politicians who planned the raid.

However, no police officer has been sanctioned to recover the trees or arrest Theuri.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is also reluctant to release well-captured photos of the raiders and classify them as wanted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.