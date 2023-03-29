Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome is now under siege over the invasion of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Northlands City by goons suspected to have been sent by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

This is after President William Ruto threw him under the bus, saying he is solely responsible for the security and protection of Kenyans and their property.

While addressing Kenyans living in Germany, Ruto acknowledged that he was aware of the destruction of property and mayhem after Raila Odinga led a second nationwide protest.

“Today the Inspector General of Police is solely responsible for both the operations and the financial requirements of the police operations. The police force should make independent decisions on what they want to do to secure the country,” the President directed the force.

He also stressed that he would not allow impunity to be tolerated in the country, and as the Commander in Chief, he would ensure every Kenyan enjoys his unalienable rights.

“Kenya is a country of rule of law and has responsible citizens. As President, I will ensure that no one’s property is destroyed or life lost,” the President assured.

“That is what makes us equal. Nobody should trample on the rights of others,” the Head of State remarked.

He directed the Inspector General (IG) of Police, Japhet Koome, to ensure that the chaotic scenes witnessed on Monday do not occur again and that he should make non-influenced decisions.

Ruto’s directive comes after the police were widely criticised for a slow response to the raid at Northlands City, owned by former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s family.

Downplaying the criticism, the police, in a statement issued stated that contrary to reports, they had acted swiftly.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.