Friday, March 3, 2023 – The Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA) has released goods worth Sh50 million to China Square after completing investigations into an alleged infringement on intellectual property.

In a statement, ACA Executive Director Robi Mbugua Njoroge stated that a Kenyan-based company that had accused China Square of selling counterfeit Finder Tools withdrew its complaint.

According to ACA, the request was made upon confirmation that the goods seized were sourced from the same manufacturer and international brand owner of Finder Merchandise.

In addition, the agency agreed with the terms upon conducting thorough investigations.

“The complainant also requested for the release of the goods. In light of this new information, ACA conducted a thorough investigation and verified the source of the goods, and we can confirm that they are authentic Finder Tools. As such, we have released the goods to the rightful owner,” the statement read in part.

ACA also urged the members of the public to avoid falling prey to counterfeit products.

“We would like to urge members of the public to be vigilant when purchasing goods to avoid falling victim to counterfeit products. We also encourage them to report any suspected cases of counterfeit products to ACA to help protect their rights and interests,” the statement read in part.

Ruto’s government swung into action and seized the goods from China Square after a complaint was launched by the Kenyan-based company; a move that caught the attention of the Chinese government.

The Chinese Government told the Kenyan authority to respect foreigners doing genuine business.

China Square has been at the centre of controversy after Trade Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria revealed his intentions of kicking the proprietor Cheng out of business.

