Friday, March 31, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has proposed the reintroduction of the Inter-Parties Parliamentary Group (IPPG) formula to end the stalemate over the re-constitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Speaking during an interview, Raila, through Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, explained that IPPG, which was used during Daniel Arap Moi’s era, would address the exclusion concerns by the Azimo in the selection of the new IEBC commissioners.

The formula would see political parties in the minority, Azimio, work alongside the current IEBC selection panel gazetted by President William Ruto.

“The IPPG formula resulted in an election body for the 2002 General Election that everybody accepted was the fairest in Kenya’s history.

“Let the Ruto panel meet but we will come there as representatives of the other half of the country to also participate in that process,” Sifuna stated.

However, TV anchor Ayub Abdikadir, who was moderating the session, poked holes in the Senator’s claims of the efficiency of the system.

“When you talk about the credibility of the elections in 2002. In 1997, a similar mechanism was deployed and the outcome was challenged by the late Mwai Kibaki. How credible will the IPPG process yield an acceptable outcome from the election commission? Ayub posed.

Sifuna clarified that he meant that the election outcome would not yield confidence in the newly constituted IEBC ahead of the 2027 poll.

