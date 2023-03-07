Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 7, 2023 – Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has cancelled 300 Birth Certificates after they mysteriously disappeared from government offices.

In a statement, Civil Registration Services notified the public that the certificates destined for Lugari and Marakwet Sub-counties were lost.

The documents were plucked from three booklets with serial numbers 8335001-83352100 and 4916001-4916100 from Lugari and 8464001-8464100 from Marakwet.

“Any person who may have been issued with any certificate bearing any of the above serial numbers is advised to return it to the Secretary, Civil Registration Services,” the notice read in part.

The certificates will be dropped at the department’s office on fourth flour, Hass Plaza in Nairobi’s lower hill. Kenyans affected by the recall will be assisted in making fresh applications.

In addition, the CRS notified the general public that the affected birth certificates were invalid and could not be presented as documents for official use.

According to the Ministry, the processing of the certificates takes between four to six weeks, depending on the region where the application was made.

The recall falls within Kindiki’s plan to streamline services in the State Department of Immigration and Civil Services and improve efficiency.

Birth certificates are considered official government documents and are presented when seeking public and private services for all Kenyans.

