Thursday, March 16, 2023 – Residents of Maji Mazuri Estate in Kasarani woke up to shocking news after a man killed his wife before attempting suicide.

The suspect, Samuel Longututi, had a domestic dispute with his wife before he committed the heinous act on early Thursday morning.

He stabbed her several times and killed her on the spot.

He then picked the same knife and attempted to kill himself but luckily, neighbours rescued him and took him to the hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Samuel has been battling depression but on social media, he looks okay.

See his photos below.

