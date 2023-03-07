Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Monday, March 7, 2023 – Former President Uhuru Kenyatta spent most of the time last year warning Kenyans against electing William Ruto as President and Rigathi Gachagua as Deputy President

In his many meetings, Uhuru said he has worked with both Gachagua and Ruto and he knows very well that they have no interests of Kenyans at heart.

However, Kenyans didn’t listen to the son of Jomo’s advice and went ahead and elected Ruto as President and Rigathi Gachagua as deputy president.

Since their election on September 13, 2022, the Kenyan economy which was resilient during Uhuru’s administration is now on the edge of the abyss.

Ruto and Gachagua have been spending most of their time making deals to enrich themselves instead of serving Kenyans.

A particular deal-making case has been revealed by Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, who said Ruto left the country secretly on Sunday to Dubai where he was making deals with Dubai businessmen who are supposed to import maize to Kenya.

Babu, who was elected on Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party ticket, revealed that Ruto was meeting with the businessmen to agree on the multimillion-dollar kickbacks he will receive for giving them the tender to import maize to Kenya.

“Finally Ruto has chosen money over God.Leo hakuna maombi jameni.He’s secretly in Dubai negotiating for kickbacks over the Maize which is to be imported. Matthew 23:13-26 “But woe to you, scribes and Pharisees, hypocrites! For you shut up the kingdom of…..,” Babu Owino wrote on his Twitter page.

