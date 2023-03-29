Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, March 29, 2023 – ODM Secretary General Edwin Sifuna has sensationally claimed that President William Ruto wants to arrest Azimio Leader Raila Odinga over the ongoing demonstrations around the country that have often turned chaotic.

Speaking during an interview, Sifuna, who is also the Nairobi senator, claimed that Ruto and his allies have agreed to arrest Raila but are confused as to who will effect the arrest.

“Ruto and his minions are in agreement that Baba (Raila Odinga) needs to be arrested. However, where they are stuck is the person who will make the arrest,” he said.

However, Sifuna dared Ruto to decide quickly who will arrest Raila because they are ready for them.

“Let them agree amongst themselves who will come and arrest Raila,” Sifuna said.

On Sunday, Inspector General of Police Japheth Koome threatened to arrest Raila if he will participate in the Monday, March 27, mass protests.

“If you are planning to demonstrate tomorrow, you will be dealt with accordingly. Whoever you are, it doesn’t matter,” said Koome.

However, Raila went on to defy Koome’s threats and led demonstrations on Monday.

But since the Monday protests, the veteran politician is yet to be arrested by the IG.

The Kenyan DAILY POST