Wednesday, March 15, 2023 – It is now emerging that DJ Fatxo’s driver, Jeff Maina, who is a main suspect in the mysterious death of Jeff Mwathi, is a serial offender.

According to blogger Simon Mwangi Muthiora who blew the cover on Mwathi’s death, Fatxo’s driver has an active case in court where he is accused of crashing another man’s testicles after he rejected his advances.

The fearless blogger called on the DCI to arrest him so that he can account for his criminal activities.

Maina is a person of interest in Jeff’s mysterious death since he was among the last people who was in the company of the 23-year-old interior designer before he died.

It is alleged that he is gay.

It is believed that he did ‘bad things’ to Jeff Mwathi on the fateful day he died together with Fatxo’s cousin and then threw him through the window to appear like suicide.

