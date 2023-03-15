Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Wednesday March 15, 2023 – Narc Kenya Party leader, Martha Karua, has been accused of misleading Azimio leader, Raila Odinga, to declare Marth 20th a national holiday.

Speaking in Siaya yesterday, Karua, who was a former Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, literally begged Raila to undermine President William Ruto’s authority and the Constitution to declare Monday a Public Holiday.

According to her, it would be difficult for Azimio supporters to go to work and at the same time participate in demonstrations.

“Naomba baba atangaze hiyo siku ya maandamano iwe public holiday.”

“Hatuwezi kuandamana tukifuata haki yetu na tuende kazi.”

“Hiyo siku your excellence twakuomba iwe public holiday ili tuweze kumaliza hii kazi,” Karua said.

And when he rose to address the same crowd, Raila acceded to Karua’s request and went ahead to declare Monday, March 20, a public holiday without any Constitutional authority to do so.

It now remains to be seen what will happen come Monday.

Raila announced last week that there would be a major protest in Nairobi on March 20, 2023, against the Kenya Kwanza Government.

He urged all Azimio supporters countrywide to converge in Nairobi for massive demonstrations against President William Ruto’s Government.

The Kenyan DAILY POST