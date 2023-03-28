Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, March 28, 2023 – Religious leaders from Pentecostal churches in Nyeri County have jumped to the defense of President William Ruto over the high cost of living.

Speaking under the ecumenical council banner, the leaders dismissed Raila Odinga’s call for Ruto to lower the cost of living, saying some of the challenges such as climate change and inflation were global problems and not unique to Kenya.

They noted that Ruto has a plan to fix the food situation in the country and called on Raila to give him time to actualize his manifesto.

According to the clergy, the government had already put in place short-term, medium- and long-term measures to improve the lives of Kenyans and should be given time to address some of the challenges such as the rising cost of living.

They also told Raila to call off his demonstrations to allow Ruto and his government to work properly.

“Do not reprimand the government through demonstrations, the government is still young and should be given time to work. Let these leaders who are busy demonstrating on the street use that energy to do good for Kenya instead of leading them to destroy wealth that has taken a long time to accumulate,” said Bishop Kagunda of the Anglican Church of Kenya.

Similar sentiments were echoed by Bishop Paul Wanjohi of the New Life Church who said the demonstrations were robbing Kenyans of their time, livelihood, income, and lives

“The recent anti-government weekly protests by the opposition have become a concern to us. In every election there are winners and losers and mechanisms put in place legally to address any arising concerns by those aggrieved,” said Bishop Wanjohi.

“We urge the Azimio la Umoja leadership to call off the protests and task their elected leaders to engage the government through the institutions that have the capacity to address some of these issues,” added the Bishop.

